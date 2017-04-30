PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,433,864 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 25,766,605 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,701,575 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, COO Harmon D. Smith sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $1,027,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,305.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Dugas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,270,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 458,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 28,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,761,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PulteGroup by 137.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,198,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,088,000 after buying an additional 1,852,825 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 279,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 426,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, FBR & Co raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) traded down 0.87% on Friday, hitting $22.67. 6,637,263 shares of the company traded hands. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.29%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 20.22%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

