State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $229,000 Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of PTC Therapeutics worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,511.8% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 751,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 722,416 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 82.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 286,021 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 85.1% in the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 567,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 261,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,369,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 196,359 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) traded up 1.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 499,475 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $415.15 million.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.33% and a negative net margin of 236.68%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($3.36) EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “positive” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines using its expertise in ribonucleic acid (RNA) biology. Its product pipeline includes Ataluren (Translarna), PTC596 and RG7916. Its product candidate, ataluren, is an orally administered small-molecule compound for the treatment of patients with genetic disorders due to a nonsense mutation.

