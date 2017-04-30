Prologis Inc (PLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $629.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.37 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Prologis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY17 guidance to $2.72-2.78 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) traded down 0.89% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. 3,105,859 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. Prologis has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $55.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 84,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $4,344,129.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Curless sold 20,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,113,176.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,863 shares of company stock worth $9,007,706. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $239,758,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $117,179,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,523,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,026,000 after buying an additional 1,485,596 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,146,000 after buying an additional 1,248,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Prologis by 363.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,532,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,488,000 after buying an additional 1,201,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

