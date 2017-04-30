Private Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 905.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $839.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $806.67. The company has a market cap of $626.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $663.28 and a 52 week high of $916.85. Alphabet also was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,387 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 102% compared to the average daily volume of 688 put options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.38 by $0.35. The business earned $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.96.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Page sold 33,332 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.49, for a total transaction of $27,148,580.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,977,150.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $3,236,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,688 shares of company stock valued at $229,255,327. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

