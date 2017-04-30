Priceline Group Inc (PCLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) to announce earnings per share of $8.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Priceline Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.08 and the lowest is $8.50. Priceline Group reported earnings of $9.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Priceline Group will report full year earnings of $74.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $70.46 to $78.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $87.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $80.50 to $95.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Priceline Group.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.09 by $1.12. The company earned $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Priceline Group had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.73 EPS.

PCLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of Priceline Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Priceline Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Vetr cut Priceline Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,792.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price objective on Priceline Group from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Miller Tabak initiated coverage on Priceline Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,836.83.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of Priceline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,743.00, for a total value of $212,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,961,727. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Finnegan sold 3,052 shares of Priceline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.38, for a total value of $5,281,119.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $35,955,566.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCLN. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,650,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 810,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,238,000 after buying an additional 23,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 0.60% on Thursday, hitting $1846.82. The company had a trading volume of 477,366 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.62. Priceline Group has a 52 week low of $1,148.06 and a 52 week high of $1,858.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,773.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,602.85. Priceline Group also saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,448 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 237% compared to the typical volume of 727 call options.

Priceline Group Company Profile

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

