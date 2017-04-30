News stories about Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) have trended somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Presbia PLC earned a coverage optimism score of -0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) opened at 2.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. Presbia PLC has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock’s market cap is $35.35 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Presbia PLC (LENS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -0.10” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/presbia-plc-lens-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-10.html.

About Presbia PLC

Presbia PLC is an ophthalmic device company. The Company develops and markets an optical lens implant for treating presbyopia, the age-related loss of the ability to focus on near objects. The Company’s segment is the restoration of clear vision caused by presbyopia. The Company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries and accessories for procedures performed exclusively outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Presbia PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presbia PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.