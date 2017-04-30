Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post sales of $196.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.84 million to $202.02 million. Precision Drilling Corp reported sales of $127.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will report full-year sales of $196.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $917.09 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Precision Drilling Corp.

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.06 million. Precision Drilling Corp had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Precision Drilling Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Precision Drilling Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Precision Drilling Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Precision Drilling Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.11.

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) traded down 2.46% on Thursday, hitting $3.97. 2,482,244 shares of the company were exchanged. Precision Drilling Corp has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.16 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Precision Drilling Corp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 824,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in Precision Drilling Corp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 44,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is an oilfield services company. The Company provides onshore drilling and completion and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

