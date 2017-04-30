Power Integrations (POWI) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.02

Headlines about Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Power Integrations earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 64 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Sidoti began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) traded down 2.87% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,152 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. Power Integrations has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.21 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Power Integrations (POWI) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.02” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/power-integrations-powi-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-02.html.

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $87,215.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 17,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,824 shares of company stock worth $4,625,564 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.