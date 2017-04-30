Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Itron (ITRI) Share Price

Press coverage about Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been trending positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Itron earned a news sentiment score of 0.34 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) remained flat at $64.85 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 220,116 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.09 and a beta of 1.29. Itron has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $66.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The company earned $495.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.38 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. Itron’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Itron will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

In related news, insider Philip Mezey sold 7,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $511,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shannon M. Votava sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $61,085.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $770,003. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc (Itron) is a technology and service company. The Company provides solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water use. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas and Water. It provides a portfolio of products, solutions, software and services to electric, gas and water utility customers across the globe.

