Otter Tail (OTTR) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) have trended positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Otter Tail earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 27 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) opened at 39.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. Otter Tail has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company earned $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Sidoti raised Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Williams Capital initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, VP George A. Koeck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $145,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $30,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota by Otter Tail Power Company (OTP).

