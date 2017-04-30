Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Washington Prime Group (WPG) Stock Price

News stories about Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Washington Prime Group earned a news impact score of 0.47 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 56 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) opened at 8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.00. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business earned $202.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. Washington Prime Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post $1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Keric M. Knerr bought 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $49,992.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at $105,736.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Demchak bought 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $50,041.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,720.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,959 shares of company stock valued at $349,149. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG Inc), formerly WP Glimcher Inc, operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership, development and management of retail real estate within the United States. The Company owns, develops and manages enclosed retail properties and community centers.

