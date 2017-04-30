Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact Hemispherx BioPharma (HEB) Share Price

News headlines about Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSE:HEB) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hemispherx BioPharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 73 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSE:HEB) opened at 0.67 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $17.54 million. Hemispherx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 200,000 shares of Hemispherx BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 420,455 shares in the company, valued at $210,227.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 72,464 shares of Hemispherx BioPharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $50,000.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 492,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,114.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 297,351 shares of company stock valued at $161,448.

About Hemispherx BioPharma

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc (Hemispherx) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders. The Company’s segment is engaged in research and development activities related to Ampligen and other drugs under development, and sales and marketing of Alferon.

