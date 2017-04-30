Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Hess Corp. (HES) Share Price

News articles about Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) have trended positive on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hess Corp. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 96 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) traded down 1.87% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. 2,883,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $15.33 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $65.56.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.03. The business earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hess Corp. had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 126.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post ($3.39) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hess Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Hess Corp. in a research note on Saturday. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Hess Corp. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America Corp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess Corp. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hess Corp. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In related news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $273,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Schrader acquired 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $25,027.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,844. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

