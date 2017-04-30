Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Halcon Resources (HK) Stock Price

News articles about Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Halcon Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the energy company an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

HK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Halcon Resources in a report on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded shares of Halcon Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Halcon Resources in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) opened at 6.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. The firm’s market cap is $611.40 million. Halcon Resources has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 538.20%. The firm earned $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Halcon Resources will post $0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halcon Resources news, major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 117,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $923,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halcon Resources

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

