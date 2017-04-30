Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Receives News Impact Score of 0.41

Media coverage about Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) has trended positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lifetime Brands earned a coverage optimism score of 0.41 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s analysis:

Shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) opened at 19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.02. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.33. The business earned $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Receives News Impact Score of 0.41” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-effect-lifetime-brands-lcut-share-price-updated.html.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. bought 163,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $2,946,563.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources and sells branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International and Retail Direct. In the U.S. Wholesale segment, the Company designs, markets and distributes its products to retailers and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.