Positive News Coverage Likely to Impact Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Stock Price

News headlines about Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have trended positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Columbia Property Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) traded up 0.09% during trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 831,674 shares of the company were exchanged. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company earned $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post $0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns and operates commercial real estate properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate long-term shareholder returns from a combination of steadily growing cash flows and appreciation in its net asset values, through the acquisition and ownership of office buildings located principally in high-barrier-to-entry markets.

