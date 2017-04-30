Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Middleburg Financial Corp. (MBRG) Share Price

News articles about Middleburg Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBRG) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Middleburg Financial Corp. earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Middleburg Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBRG) opened at 40.04 on Friday. Middleburg Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33.

Middleburg Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter. Middleburg Financial Corp. had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middleburg Financial Corp. will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Middleburg Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.02%.

About Middleburg Financial Corp.

Middleburg Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its primary operations through two subsidiaries, Middleburg Bank and Middleburg Investment Group, Inc The Company has another subsidiary, MFC Capital Trust II. The Company’s segments are Commercial & Retail Banking, which includes loans, investment securities and deposit accounts; Wealth Management, including wealth management activities, and Mortgage Banking, which includes mortgage banking activities.

