Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stock Price

Media stories about Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) have trended positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lifetime Brands earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) traded down 4.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,419 shares. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. bought 163,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,563.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources and sells branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International and Retail Direct. In the U.S. Wholesale segment, the Company designs, markets and distributes its products to retailers and distributors.

