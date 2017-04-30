Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Flushing Financial (FFIC) Share Price

Headlines about Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flushing Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) traded down 2.93% on Friday, reaching $29.48. 80,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $855.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In other Flushing Financial news, Director James Davison Bennett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,677.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Flushing Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services. The Bank’s subsidiaries include Flushing Preferred Funding Corporation, Flushing Service Corporation and FSB Properties Inc The Company also owns Flushing Financial Capital Trust II, Flushing Financial Capital Trust III and Flushing Financial Capital Trust IV (the Trusts).

