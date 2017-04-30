Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Aeroflex Holding Corp (ARX) Share Price

News articles about Aeroflex Holding Corp (NYSE:ARX) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aeroflex Holding Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

About Aeroflex Holding Corp

Aeroflex Holding Corp. (Aeroflex Holding) is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and microwave integrated circuits, components and systems used in the design, development and maintenance of wireless communication systems. The Company’s solutions include microelectronic components and test and measurement equipment used by companies in the space, avionics and defense; commercial wireless communications, and medical and other markets.

