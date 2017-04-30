Portland General Electric Company (POR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POR. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric Company from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Portland General Electric Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) traded down 2.24% during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 731,956 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $46.87.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm earned $530 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.97 million. Portland General Electric Company had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post $2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Portland General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

In other Portland General Electric Company news, insider Maria M. Pope sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $477,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,499.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Portland General Electric Company during the fourth quarter worth about $41,410,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Portland General Electric Company by 820.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,030,000 after buying an additional 523,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Portland General Electric Company by 533.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,469,000 after buying an additional 520,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Portland General Electric Company by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,605,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,962,000 after buying an additional 277,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric Company by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,300,000 after buying an additional 247,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. Its service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem.

