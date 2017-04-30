PolyOne (POL) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

Press coverage about PolyOne (NYSE:POL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PolyOne earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) opened at 39.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.60. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm earned $899 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.52 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.77%. PolyOne’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post $2.30 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

POL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PolyOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, SVP Hulle John V. Van sold 45,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,587,611.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $346,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. Its segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Designed Structures and Solutions; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

