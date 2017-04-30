Polymetal International PLC (POLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 896.64 ($11.46).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Polymetal International PLC to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.69) to GBX 980 ($12.53) in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) price target on shares of Polymetal International PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Polymetal International PLC in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Polymetal International PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,192 ($15.24) price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut their price objective on shares of Polymetal International PLC from GBX 1,014 ($12.96) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) opened at 1015.00 on Tuesday. Polymetal International PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 665.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,367.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,017.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 910.75. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.36 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of €0.18 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Polymetal International PLC’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

About Polymetal International PLC

Polymetal International plc is a gold and silver mining company operating in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. The Company operates through nine segments: Voro (CJSC Gold of Northern Urals); Okhotsk operations (LLC Okhotskaya Mining and Exploration Company and Svetloye LLC); Dukat (JSC Magadan Silver); Omolon (Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC); Varvara (JSC Varvarinskoye; JSC Komarovskoye Mining Company); Amursk/Albazino (Albazino Resources Ltd, Amur Hydrometallurgical Plant LLC); Mayskoye (Mayskoye Gold Mining Company LLC); Kyzyl (Bakyrchik Mining Venture LLP and Inter Gold Capital LLP), and Armenia (Kapan MPC CJSC and LV Gold Mining CJSC).

