Polaris Industries (PII) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.57

Headlines about Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) have trended very positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Polaris Industries earned a news impact score of 0.57 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) traded down 1.32% on Friday, hitting $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 956,731 shares. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.71%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post $4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 67.28%.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

