PNM Resources (PNM) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.25

Media headlines about PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PNM Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

PNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Williams Capital cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) traded down 1.32% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 612,136 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.30. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $38.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter. PNM Resources had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

In other PNM Resources news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PNM Resources (PNM) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.25” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/pnm-resources-pnm-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-25.html.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc (PNMR) is an investor-owned holding company with approximately two regulated utilities providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. PNMR’s electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP). It operates in three segments: PNM, TNMP, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.