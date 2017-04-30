Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSTI. FBR & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) traded down 0.69% during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 90,350 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The stock’s market capitalization is $138.33 million. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.76% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc is a developer of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The Company’s lead indications are critical limb ischemia (CLI), recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture and acute radiation syndrome.

