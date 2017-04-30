Playtech PLC (PTEC) Receives GBX 1,125 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,125 ($14.38).
PTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.57) price target on shares of Playtech PLC in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) price target on shares of Playtech PLC in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.38) price target on shares of Playtech PLC in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.04) price objective on shares of Playtech PLC in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.98) price objective on shares of Playtech PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Shares of Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) traded up 0.68% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 959.00. 928,980 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.01 billion. Playtech PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 745.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 963.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 927.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 881.92.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of €0.22 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2%.
In related news, insider Andrew Smith purchased 2,500 shares of Playtech PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 892 ($11.40) per share, for a total transaction of £22,300 ($28,509.33).
Playtech PLC Company Profile
Playtech plc supplies online gaming software. The Company and its subsidiaries develop software platforms for the online and land-based gambling industry. Its gaming applications include online casino, poker and other pay to play games, bingo, mobile, live gaming, land-based terminal and fixed-odds games.
