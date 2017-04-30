Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 825 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.2% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Vetr downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.01 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.25 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

In other news, COO Matthew E. Zames sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $289,629.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,986,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Crown purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $983,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 299,862 shares in the company, valued at $25,632,203.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

