Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Phibro Animal Health Corp worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp during the third quarter worth $213,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) opened at 29.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.34. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82.

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health Corp had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 63.70%. The company earned $192 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In related news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald K. Carlson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $357,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,515 over the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health Corp

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Phibro) is a global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company operates in three segments, which include Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products. The Company offers various products, which include Animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, vaccines, nutritional specialty products and mineral nutrition products.

