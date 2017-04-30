Media stories about PharmAthene (NYSE:PIP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PharmAthene earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 77 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Shares of PharmAthene (NYSE:PIP) traded down 1.6775% on Friday, hitting $0.7268. 500,159 shares of the company traded hands. PharmAthene has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 million and a PE ratio of 0.2464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PharmAthene from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/pharmathene-pip-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-21.html.

About PharmAthene

Pharmathene, Inc (Pharmathene) is a biodefense company. The Company is focused on the development of medical counter measures against biological and chemical threats. The Company is involved in the development of two next generation anthrax vaccines. The Company’s anthrax vaccines use recombinant protective antigen (rPA) manufacturing processes.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmAthene Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmAthene Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.