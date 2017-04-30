Petroquest Energy (PQ) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.27

Press coverage about Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) has been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Petroquest Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the energy company an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) traded down 1.26% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 68,724 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. Petroquest Energy has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The stock’s market cap is $49.87 million.

Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.63 million. Petroquest Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petroquest Energy will post ($0.44) EPS for the current year.

PQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of Petroquest Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petroquest Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

In other news, Director Joseph Gerard Jolly bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in exploratory, development and acquisition activities. The Company has approximately 30 gross exploratory wells and over 30 gross development wells. The Company has reserves in various areas, including East Texas, Gulf Coast Basin and Oklahoma Woodford.

