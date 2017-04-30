Petmed Express Inc (PETS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.3 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) will report sales of $56.3 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Petmed Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.9 million and the lowest is $54.1 million. Petmed Express reported sales of $55.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Petmed Express will report full-year sales of $56.3 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.2 million to $244.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $247.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $243.9 million to $250.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Petmed Express.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in Petmed Express by 3.4% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Petmed Express by 59.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Petmed Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 419,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Petmed Express by 48.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 618,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 200,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Petmed Express by 0.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) traded down 0.73% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.10. 218,636 shares of the company were exchanged. Petmed Express has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies.

