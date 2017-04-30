Perseus Mining Ltd (PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Perseus Mining Ltd (TSE:PRU) in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$0.45 price target on the stock.

Shares of Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday. 211,141 shares of the stock were exchanged. Perseus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The firm’s market cap is $319.86 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited is engaged in mining operations and sale of gold, mineral exploration and gold project evaluation and development in the Republics of Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso, in West Africa. The Company’s segments include Australia, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire. The Australia segment is engaged in investing activities and corporate management.

