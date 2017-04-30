PerkinElmer (PKI) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.15

Headlines about PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PerkinElmer earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the medical research company an impact score of 67 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

Shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) traded down 0.83% during trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. 512,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.80. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $265,853.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,147 shares in the company, valued at $645,734.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $448,715.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,394.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,809 shares of company stock worth $11,293,433 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial and laboratory services markets. The Company operates through two segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment serves the environmental, food, industrial, life sciences research and laboratory services markets.

