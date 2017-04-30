PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $101,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $131,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 113.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business earned $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Vetr raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.54 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.70.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $2,571,944.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,423.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $466,251.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,320,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,480. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

