Glg LLC Has $8.434 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

GLG LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the period. GLG LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 113.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The firm earned $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Vetr lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.67 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $2,571,944.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,423.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $986,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,632.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,480 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

