Zacks: Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) will post $15.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.9 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.53 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $15.4 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $15.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.85 billion to $63.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $64.68 billion to $66.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business earned $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.70.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $2,571,944.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,423.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $986,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,632.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,480. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 66.1% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/pepsico-inc-pep-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-11-96-billion-updated.html.

Shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) traded up 0.57% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.28. 4,872,033 shares of the stock were exchanged. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $114.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.91. The firm has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.01%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.