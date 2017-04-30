People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Short Interest Update

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,217,406 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 34,989,132 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,342,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) opened at 17.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.83. People's United Financial has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company earned $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.29 million. People's United Financial had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 19.12%. People's United Financial’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that People's United Financial will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from People's United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. People's United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 149,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $2,885,326.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,382.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Galan G. Daukas sold 9,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $175,637.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,612 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in People's United Financial by 226.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in People's United Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 8,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in People's United Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its stake in People's United Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in People's United Financial during the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People's United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Sandler O’Neill raised People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on People's United Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Barclays PLC upped their price target on People's United Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of People's United Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/peoples-united-financial-inc-pbct-short-interest-update.html.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.