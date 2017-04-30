Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR) to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Oppenheimer Holdings Forecasts

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings raised their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research report issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a report on Friday. Gabelli lowered shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) opened at 64.51 on Friday. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In related news, VP Angela D. Jilek sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $88,855.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randall J. Hogan sold 110,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,171,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 198,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,877,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,853 shares of company stock worth $7,725,445 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,446,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,616,000 after buying an additional 522,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,689,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,817,000 after buying an additional 724,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,061,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,592,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,566,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,846,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share Company Profile

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

