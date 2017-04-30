$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to post sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the highest is $5.34 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $21.1 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.9 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $21.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company earned $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) opened at 47.71 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $56.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $137,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company. The Company operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.

