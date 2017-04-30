Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline Corp’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) opened at 43.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion and a PE ratio of 43.07.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline Corp from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline Corp from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.80.
About Pembina Pipeline Corp
Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.
