Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline Corp’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) opened at 43.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion and a PE ratio of 43.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/pembina-pipeline-corp-ppl-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-21st-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline Corp from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline Corp from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.80.

About Pembina Pipeline Corp

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.