Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline Corp’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) opened at 43.50 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Desjardins downgraded Pembina Pipeline Corp from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline Corp from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/pembina-pipeline-corp-ppl-raises-dividend-to-0-17-per-share-updated.html.

Pembina Pipeline Corp Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.