28,552 Shares in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Acquired by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Corp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,663,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp by 769.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 128,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Corp by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,249,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,718,000 after buying an additional 8,595,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened at 23.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm earned $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America Corp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “28,552 Shares in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Acquired by Pegasus Partners Ltd.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/pegasus-partners-ltd-buys-new-position-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac-updated.html.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America Corp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Woods bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,830 shares in the company, valued at $972,162.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America Corp

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.