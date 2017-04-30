Countryside Properties PLC (CSP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 310 ($3.96) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Countryside Properties PLC to an overweight rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.52) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) traded down 1.0272% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 270.6408. The company had a trading volume of 316,173 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 238.29. Countryside Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 170.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 290.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 218.16 million.

About Countryside Properties PLC

Countryside Properties plc (Countryside) is a United Kingdom-based housebuilder and regeneration partner, primarily operating in London and the South East of England, and with a presence in the North West of England. Countryside operates through two divisions: Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Company’s Housebuilding division develops medium to larger-scale sites, providing private housing on private land, primarily around London and in the South East of England.

