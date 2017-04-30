Pedevco Corp (PED) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Pedevco Corp (NYSE:PED) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pedevco Corp earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSE:PED) opened at 0.80 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.39 million. Pedevco Corp has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.
About Pedevco Corp
PEDEVCO Corp. is an energy company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the Denver-Julesberg Basin (D-J Basin) in Colorado. The D-J Basin contains hydrocarbon bearing deposits in several formations, including the Niobrara, Codell, Greenhorn, Shannon, J-Sand and D-Sand.
