Headlines about Pedevco Corp (NYSE:PED) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pedevco Corp earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSE:PED) opened at 0.80 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.39 million. Pedevco Corp has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

WARNING: “Pedevco Corp (PED) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/pedevco-corp-ped-receiving-somewhat-negative-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Pedevco Corp

PEDEVCO Corp. is an energy company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the Denver-Julesberg Basin (D-J Basin) in Colorado. The D-J Basin contains hydrocarbon bearing deposits in several formations, including the Niobrara, Codell, Greenhorn, Shannon, J-Sand and D-Sand.

Receive News & Ratings for Pedevco Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pedevco Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.