Peak Resorts (SKIS) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Peak Resorts earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peak Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Peak Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) remained flat at $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 45,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The stock’s market cap is $78.30 million. Peak Resorts has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.20.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Peak Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peak Resorts will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases, and operates day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The Company’s ski resort operations consist of snow skiing, snowboarding and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont, and Hunter, New York, and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.

