Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

In other Paylocity Holding Corp news, CFO Peter J. Mcgrail sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven R. Beauchamp sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $53,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,225,264 shares in the company, valued at $89,121,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,484 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,829,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at about $4,100,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) traded down 0.65% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 111,429 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock’s market cap is $2.03 billion.

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm earned $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. Paylocity Holding Corp had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.

