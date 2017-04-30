Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Short Interest Up 7.1% in March

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,487,630 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 22,867,312 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,817,566 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) opened at 21.645 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The company’s market capitalization is $3.18 billion.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTEN. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Instinet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 210.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 878,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,647,000 after buying an additional 66,415 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 49.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

