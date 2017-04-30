Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 81,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 113.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $114.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.91.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Vetr downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.70.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $986,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,632.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $466,251.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,320,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

