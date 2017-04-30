Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Paratek Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) opened at 21.45 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $520.93 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.17. The firm earned $0.03 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/paratek-pharmaceuticals-prtk-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Douglas W. Pagan sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $51,381.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,053.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Evan Loh sold 3,106 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $46,869.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,353.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,511 shares of company stock worth $173,701. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its product candidates are the antibacterials omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is an antibiotic being developed for use as an empiric monotherapy option for patients suffering from serious, community-acquired bacterial infections.

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.